Arrest made in Kooiman Road murder

John Barnickel
John Barnickel(wala)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have released a statement about a murder that happened early Saturday morning on Kooiman Road.

The statement reads as follows:

“On Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 7:31 a.m., officers responded the 5000 block of Kooiman Road in reference to one down involving a domestic altercation. The victim Joshua Barnickle,37, suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The victim’s father John Barnickle,66, was taken into custody on the scene. He was later transported to Metro Jail and charged with murder. No additional details will be released to protect the integrity of the investigation.”

