First & 10 Scoreboard Week 10
· Chickasaw 24, St. Patrick 14
· St. Luke’s 14, Sweet Water 30
· St. Paul’s 28, Baldwin County 10
· Satsuma 7, Bayside Academy 41
· McGill-Toolen 45, Blount 18
· LeFlore 6, Citronelle 29
· Hillcrest-Evergreen 16, Cottage Hill Christian 41
· Alma Bryant 7, Davidson 28
· B.C. Rain 24, Elberta 2
· W.S. Neal 14, Excel 27
· Baker 42, Fairhope 10
· Daphne 7, Foley 34
· Leroy 14, Millry 36
· Flomaton 46, Monroe County 14
· Escambia County 19, Orange Beach 55
· Mary G. Montgomery 42, Robertsdale 0
· Fruitdale 24, Southern Choctaw 38
· Murphy 6, Spanish Fort 45
· St. Michael 6, T.R. Miller 35
· Saraland 26, Theodore 27
· Mobile Christian 34, Thomasville 7
· Faith Academy 20, UMS-Wright 21
· Gulf Shores 37, Vigor 21
· Escambia Academy 40, South Choctaw 14
Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.