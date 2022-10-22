Advertise With Us
First & 10 Scoreboard Week 10

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
· Chickasaw 24, St. Patrick 14

· St. Luke’s 14, Sweet Water 30

· St. Paul’s 28, Baldwin County 10

· Satsuma 7, Bayside Academy 41

· McGill-Toolen 45, Blount 18

· LeFlore 6, Citronelle 29

· Hillcrest-Evergreen 16, Cottage Hill Christian 41

· Alma Bryant 7, Davidson 28

· B.C. Rain 24, Elberta 2

· W.S. Neal 14, Excel 27

· Baker 42, Fairhope 10

· Daphne 7, Foley 34

· Leroy 14, Millry 36

· Flomaton 46, Monroe County 14

· Escambia County 19, Orange Beach 55

· Mary G. Montgomery 42, Robertsdale 0

· Fruitdale 24, Southern Choctaw 38

· Murphy 6, Spanish Fort 45

· St. Michael 6, T.R. Miller 35

· Saraland 26, Theodore 27

· Mobile Christian 34, Thomasville 7

· Faith Academy 20, UMS-Wright 21

· Gulf Shores 37, Vigor 21

· Escambia Academy 40, South Choctaw 14

