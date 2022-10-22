FOX10 hosted a free Shred Event in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - Tons of folks were able to get rid of their personal documents safely, thanks to FOX10′s Shred Event.

Identity theft is a big problem in the United States, and Alabama is ranked 15th in the nation.

That’s why FOX10 wanted to make it easy for you to get rid of important and sensitive paperwork, by shredding them, so criminals can’t get their hands on them.

“It’s just a really good way to get rid of all documents.”

Like before, we teamed up with Gilmore for our free shred event. This time it was across the bay in Spanish Fort in the Spanish Fort Center.

Cars lined up with boxes and bags of documents ready to shred.

“You got to keep your information safe, so you need to share documents that have important information,” said one person who came by.

The process was smooth and easy as friendly faces from FOX10 and volunteers helped to unload cars.

From there, the paper went into trash bins and then straight into one of Gilmore’s four trucks to be shredded on-site.

“I didn’t want to just throw it into the garbage, it’s financial records and stuff like that,” said another, “it’s a great piece of mind, and it’s a good resource for the community to have this, I didn’t know what I was going to do with all that, so it just came at the perfect time.”

Experts recommend that documents like old bank statements, auto insurance paperwork, and anything with your date of birth, address, or social security number, should be shredded.

“Anything that has personally identifiable information on it should be shredded, anything like that you throw on the trash can blow out the back of a garbage truck. Anybody can get ahold of a card number or account number and can basically steal your identity,” said Jim Beran from Gilmore.

Not only does the FOX10 Shred Event help protect your identity, but it also helps the environment! All the shredded paper will be recycled and reused.

“All shredded paper is mailed up and goes to a paper mill where it’s pulped into tissue products,” said Beran.

Saturday’s event was a big success, with almost 500 cars dropping by. We were able to shred more than 20,000 pounds of personal documents.

A huge thanks to everyone who came out!

