MPD issues APB for Mobile teen accused of opening fire on driver

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An all-points bulletin has been issued out for a teenager accused of opening fire on a driver.

Mobile police said Trenton Todd he got mad at the driver when she dropped his girlfriend off at his house.

According to police, Todd asked the driver where she picked up his girlfriend, but the driver wouldn’t tell him. Investigators said the victim drove off and Todd followed her in his car and started opened fire.

The crime happened Tuesday in the 2000 block of Bank Avenue, according to authorities.

The driver was not hit, but police still want to get Todd off the streets.

Back in the summer, Todd was arrested on a gun charge. His last known address is on Next Street.

Anyone with information on Todd’s whereabouts is asked to call Mobile police at 251-208-7211 or leave an anonymous tip at 844-251-0644..

