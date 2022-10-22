Advertise With Us
Warm afternoons ahead

By Jason Smith
Published: Oct. 21, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WALA) - After three days in a row of colder temps, the Gulf Coast is enjoying a warmer trend as we head towards the weekend. We averaged 15 degrees below normal October 18 through 20, with one new record low set at 37 degrees for Mobile Regional Airport.

Tonight will be clear and cool. Evening temperatures will generally be in the 60s.  Overnight lows will range into the lower 50s.

Skies will be sunny with warm temperatures by tomorrow afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the around 80 degrees. We will see another high near 80 degrees by Sunday afternoon. The weekend looks sunny and mild.

Drought conditions will continue, with no rain expected through Monday.

The tropics are very quiet.

