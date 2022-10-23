All-volunteer organization, Patriot Guard Riders, in need of more members

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Patriot Guard Riders, are known for their funeral escorts and flag lines for veterans and military retirees.

Lately, they’ve seen their numbers start to dwindle and are in dire need of new members.

The organization started in 2005. They took on the duty of shielding families of military members killed in action, from protestors who came out to funerals to express their political views.

Since then, the Patriot Guard Riders have tackled a plethora of services to honor veterans, ex and retired military, and first responders...

“funerals for our retired military, our veterans, our law enforcement and firefighters at the request of the families and we also go out and do what we call our feel-good missions,” said Bob “Yoda” Johnson.

Bob “Yoda” Johnson is the Alabama Assistant State Captain for the Southern half of Alabama, and a long-time, dedicated member.

“We’d like to see if we could get up to, let’s say 500 members locally that would help us out immensely,” said Johnson.

The organization is used to having well over 300,000 nationwide and over 300 locally, but its membership numbers have decreased over the years. It is now harder for them to do their missions, which brings so much light into the community.

“The population is just aging and we’re finding out that a lot of our members just can’t be active as they needed to be,” said Johnson, “We need more members that can come in and help us out attend these missions, which is what we call these activities that we do, and to be able to do multiple events at one time.”

Johnson said the only pre-requisite to join is respect.

“We’d like to see a lot more younger members, you don’t have to be military-related, you don’t have to be a former military member. Anybody can join. It’s open to anybody. The only thing we ask is that you have respect for those who put their lives on the line for our country.”

There are no membership fees, dues, or regular meetings. Johnson said all they need is your time, and the ability to come out and support when you can.

“Search in your heart, and consider what you can do to give back to those who have given so much for us, and come out and ride with us and be a part of what we do and make a difference,” said Johnson.

To join the Patriot Guard Riders, Click here and click on the screen option to join the PGR.

Complete the registration form information, and select the state from which you want to receive mission notifications.

For new members joining in the seven-county area that makes up the Mobile District of the PGR, send an email to southernalabamapgr@gmail.com to let the District Ride Captain know you have joined so you can be notified of local missions and events that may not be posted on the PGR National website.

