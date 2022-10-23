‘Bama rebounds with big win over Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala - Alabama rebounded from last week’s loss to Tennessee in dominant fashion on Saturday, dismantling Mississippi State, 30-6, under the lights of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

After punting on their first drive of the game, quarterback Bryce Young capped off a six-play drive with a 31-yard touchdown pass to JoJo Earle to put the Crimson Tide up 7-0.

It was the first of four consecutive scoring drives for Alabama.

Jahmyr Gibbs ran in from 19 yards out and Young hit Traeshon Holden in the chest in the endzone for a pair of second quarter touchdowns. With just under three minutes left in the first half, Will Rechard hit a 50-yard field goal to put Alabama up 24-0 at halftime.

With less just over two minutes left in the third quarter, the Bulldogs forced ‘Bama to punt on 4th-and-8. Zavion Thomas muffed the catch, allowing Jaylen Moody to jump on it and give the Tide’s offense another shot in the redzone.

Despite two Bulldog penalties putting Alabama on the 4-yard-line, an errant snap and incomplete pass forced the Tide to settle for a 33-yard field goal from Reichard to go up 27-0.

Another Reichard field goal, this one from 38 yards out, put Alabama on top 30-0 on their next drive. Mississippi State would score a touchdown on the final play of the game.

Young finished his night going 21-of-35 passing for 249 yards and two touchdowns before Jalen Milroe took over midway through the fourth quarter. Milroe completed just one pass for two yards.

Jahmyr Gibbs led the Tide in rushing with 37 yards and a score.

Alabama (7-1, 4-1) is off next week before traveling to Baton Rouge to take on LSU on November 5.

