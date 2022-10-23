Advertise With Us
Looking great for our Sunday!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Oct. 23, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi, this is FOX10 News Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We are starting our Sunday with pleasantly cool temps in the low to mid 50s. The afternoon will be sunny and warm with highs in the low 80s. It will remain dry.

If you’re headed to the beach, you’ll likely find the water too cold to swim at this point, but it will be sunny and pleasant. Great conditions for a walk or just hanging out on the sand.

Remaining dry continues to be our biggest issue. Rain chances are sparse the next couple of weeks so we will see the drought continuing. The best chance of rain this upcoming week comes with a system that will pass through Tuesday into Tuesday evening. Some light showers will be around, but rainfall totals will likely stay under a ¼”.

In the tropics a tropical disturbance has popped up in the Atlantic. Development risk is low at this point and it’s out near Bermuda.

Have a great Sunday!

