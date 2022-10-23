MCSO identifies victim in Chickasaw homicide

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - UPDATE: The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim as 25-year-old Tristan Michael Bohannon.

ORGINAL STORY:

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide at a community park in Chickasaw.

Investigators are looking for two suspects in connection with the fatal shooting.

According to Capt. Paul Burch, a 25-year-old man was shot in an apparent robbery at Paul Divine Park off Grant Street. The shooting happened near the amphitheater and pool.

Authorities are looking for at least one and possible two unknown suspects who fled on foot.

FOX10 News was also told that children were at the park at the time of the shooting.

The victim appears to have been shot once and possibly knew the suspects, according to Burch. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is the lead on the investigation, assisting the Chickasaw Police Department.

This is a developing story. FOX10 News will have more information as it become available.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.