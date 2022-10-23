MGM Viking Horticulture ready for big fall sale

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - You could say mums the word! The MGM Viking Horticulture Program delivered 200 of the fall favorite to “The Grounds” for festive decor.

“We tried to get a variety of colors that would be a little more fallish,” said Emily Dent, MGM Horticulture Teacher.

They call it work-based learning -- and it’s by far the fastest growing program at MGM. Working out of seven greenhouses -- they operate it like a business.

“The students get to see the business side of things... And budgeting and expenses and red lines and how we get back in the black so expenses that we put in and also when we sell things how we make a profit. And get those skills that they need as customer service and business skills as well,” explained Dent.

They not only sell to the community from the MGM greenhouses Monday - Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. -- but for The Grounds they’re also sprucing up their beds. Student Gabby Chavers has been with the program for two years.

“We don’t really stop around here -- we keep it rolling. We keep everything in the summer very nice and maintained,” said Chavers, MGM Junior.

But before they can do the install to the beds -- they run into an unexpected hickup.

“They’re making some repairs to it right now,” said Dent.

No worries -- industry professionals from area nurseries are helping with repairs -- reinforcing warped boards to the bed’s border wall. Dent says it’s lessons learned far beyond the classroom.

“Critical thinking skills. Because problem solving skills - you get that -- hey you’re hit with this problem and we need to fix it,” said Dent.

After the quick fix and a little direction -- the students take the lead -- carefully placing the plants in the bed for a visual design.

“It’s a very good class to start off with to kind of get out of your comfort zone -- just be out in the community and having conversations with folks you don’t know and just growing,” said Chavers.

Literally -- growing, selling, and now smiling at the finished product -- homegrown by local students making a difference.

Meanwhile, you can purchase some of their plants Sunday, October 23rd at the Semmes Fall Festival. It’s from noon to 6 p.m. at MGM’s campus.

---

