The Beulah Fall Food Truck Festival is October 29th at Escambia County Equestrian Center. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a $5 entry for adults. You can take part in an adult and kid costume contest from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, visit this link.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.