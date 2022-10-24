Breast cancer survivors walk the runway at annual fashion show

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hundreds of people decked out in pink came together for the 12th annual “Think Pink” Fashion Show at the University of South Alabama. The show gave breast cancer survivors the chance to shine in the spotlight.

“We had a two-part event where we had an educational component-- we had a panel discussion, and we also had our coveted ‘Think Pink’ team model at our runway fashion show,” said Janel Lowman, Senior Manager of Community Outreach at MCI.

The panel--comprised of local medical professionals and breast cancer survivors-- kicked off the event by educating guests on breast cancer.

Local vendors handed out free resources.

“It’s amazing,” said Michele Janos, a two-time breast cancer survivor. It has made me feel loved-- the support is unreal and you are not alone with cancer.”

Michele Janos is one of 15 women who walked the catwalk, and she teared up on stage right before she hit the runway.

“I cried because just seeing my family-- my whole family-- my daughter, my grandchildren, my husband, my sister, my best friends-- just everything.”

“It’s a fight, and you just have to stay strong and believe in yourself, trust your doctors, and believe in your support group,” added Janos.

The women were escorted by the “Real Men Wear Pink” Ambassadors from the American Cancer Society.

Although the event was primarily attended by women, there were still several men in the audience.

“It’s an awesome thing to see the men come out and participate with the ladies-- that was very nice,” stated one survivor.

“I can’t even put it into words-- I really can’t,” said Janos. “It’s just a family-- it’s extended family.”

The women say they’re happy to be reunited with their breast cancer survivor family-- as this is the first fashion show in two years since the pandemic.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.