Changes ahead

(WALA) - Clouds are on the increase as we see a rare opportunity for a little rainfall in our area tonight and Tuesday.

A surface front will approach the Gulf Coast with the potential for a few thunderstorms by tomorrow afternoon. Rain totals will be generally light with most places seeing less than a half inch. The severe risk is mainly marginal for our area, though the far inland spots have a slight risk for a severe storm. The primary threat would be gusty thunderstorm winds.

The expected rainfall may temporarily help with the dry conditions. It will take a more significant rain system to pull us out of the drought situation. We have another shot at scattered rain Saturday.

The tropics are fairly active in the Atlantic. We are watching one system east of Bermuda that has a 70% chance of developing into a short-lived depression or storm. We are also watching an area of clouds north of Puerto Rico that has a low risk of development. We do not expect local impacts from either system.

