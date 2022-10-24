DEA National Prescription RX Take-Back Day

MOBILE, Ala. (MPD) - The Mobile Police Department is serving as a collection site for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Take Back Day to prevent pill abuse and rid homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs.

On Saturday, October 29, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the public can bring prescription drugs for disposal to Mobile Police Headquarters located at 2460 Government Blvd. The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

The Mobile Police Department will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Vaping devices and cartridges will be accepted, provided lithium batteries are removed. However, liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

Be sure to remove all identifying information on the prescription bottle to make it unreadable, as this will protect your identity and privacy.

The Drug Education Council will also assist the Mobile Police Department with this event. Helping people dispose of potentially harmful prescription drugs is just one way the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is working to reduce addiction and prevent overdose deaths.

