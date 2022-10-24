FDA expands uses for insertable cardiac monitor to children

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The FDA recently expanded use for the LINQ II™ insertable cardiac monitor (ICM) to patients ages 2 years and older who have heart rhythm issues.

About one-third the size of a AAA battery, the long-term, continuous heart monitor is now available to thousands of children who experience infrequent symptoms that may be a result of underlying heart rhythm abnormalities, including syncope and atrial fibrillation.

For many parents like Kymberli Petronio whose ICM diagnosed a serious heart rhythm condition that led to a pacemaker implant, the recent FDA clearance is a step in the right direction.

Her 8-year-old son, who was diagnosed with the same heart rhythm condition (unexplained fainting), also benefitted from having continuous, long-term monitoring that eventually led to a diagnosis and treatment.

The ICM procedure is now available “on label” to other pediatric patients who may be candidates.

The small LINQ II ICM is inserted under the skin in just a few minutes. Patients can go about their normal lives while the device monitors their heart 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for up to 4.5 years.

The monitor then sends data to the patient’s doctor alerting them of any abnormal heart rhythms detected. To date, more than 100,000 patients have received the LINQ II ICM worldwide.

About Kymberli Petronio: Kymberli was a healthy 33-year-old caring for her four young children when she began having infrequent episodes of unexplained fainting. After receiving an insertable cardiac monitor that provides 24/7 monitoring, Kimberli’s doctors were able to diagnose her with an abnormal heart arrhythmia that was causing the fainting episodes.

She was treated with a pacemaker. Since then, her son was diagnosed with a similar heart rhythm condition that was treated following diagnosis with an ICM.

