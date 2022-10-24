Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Lunk or Treat

By Allison Bradley
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Celebrate Halloween with Planet Fitness! The Tillman’s Corner location is hosting Lunk or Treat, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The event will have candy for the kids, vendors, food trucks, activities and more!

  • LUNK OR TREAT
  • Monday, October 31, 2022 (Halloween)
  • 4:00pm- 8:00pm
  • Planet Fitness (Tillman’s Corner)
  • 5363 Highway 90 West, Suite B, Mobile, AL

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Markeise Caldwell murder trial
Markeise Caldwell murder trial
Mobile judge sets hearing on motion to reconsider his decision to grant bail to convicted...
Mobile judge sets hearing on motion to reconsider his decision to grant bail to convicted murderer
Mobile judge sets hearing on motion to reconsider his decision to grant bail to convicted...
Mobile judge sets hearing on motion to reconsider his decision to grant bail to convicted murderer
Three vehicle accident kills 91-year-old on Foley Beach Express