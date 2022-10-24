Gulf Coast Spotlight: Lunk or Treat

Celebrate Halloween with Planet Fitness! The Tillman’s Corner location is hosting Lunk or Treat, in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs.

The event will have candy for the kids, vendors, food trucks, activities and more!

LUNK OR TREAT

Monday, October 31, 2022 (Halloween)

4:00pm- 8:00pm

Planet Fitness (Tillman’s Corner)

5363 Highway 90 West, Suite B, Mobile, AL

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.