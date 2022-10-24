Holiday Grazing Board Tips

The following information was provided by Erin McDowell and Jill Allen:

Nothing is more welcoming than an abundant grazing table filled with expertly crafted cheeses like Tillamook Maker’s Reserve Extra Sharp White Cheddars paired with accompaniments. Want to take it up a notch? Add in a bounty of freshly baked small bites like buttery crackers, stuffed mushroom puffs, garlic thumbprints with tomato jam and more, for a truly wow-worthy setup.

On October 24th, NY Times bestselling cookbook author Erin McDowell and globally regarded cheese expert Jill Allen of Tillamook are available to share simple secrets for creating the ultimate grazing board for every occasion. Learn how a snacking table can add tasty fun to everything from tailgating to Thanksgiving or any holiday party. McDowell and Allen will also speak to the importance of high-quality ingredients like dairy products from Tillamook, to produce the best, most delicious tasting entertaining display you and your guests have ever had.

THE ULTIMATE GRAZING BOARD CHECK-LIST INCLUDES :

SEASONAL SUCCESS — Choosing seasonal produce and flavors for festive flair

VARIETY — Including a wide array of textures, colors, flavors and shapes for visual and culinary appeal

INGREDIENTS — Choosing high quality ingredients like Tillamook Maker’s Reserve Extra Sharp White Cheddars, Tillamook Extra Creamy Butter, Tillamook Cream Cheese Spreads, and Tillamook Farmstyle Thick Cut Sharp Cheddar shreds for the most delicious results

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.