Jackson County Fair closes gates for final time this year, ends with nice crowds

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Jackson County Fair closed its gates Sunday for the final time in 2022, but not before near-record crowds came through the gates at the fairgrounds.

And, for many, it has become a generational, can’t-miss experience.

Of course, the fair has plenty of rides - 40 of them.

They spin.

And flip.

“I went on that ride earlier - the hang-glider ride,” said 9-year-old Jackson Baker. “It’s probably my favorite, even though I’m afraid of heights.”

One of the rides looks like it floats. As a matter of fact, it’s the only one of its kind in the country.

“It’s called the Balloon Race. It’s made in Italy,” said William Purdy, owner of Amusement Attractions. “There are some in parts, but this is the only ride that is transportable in the United States.”

It can hold 32 adults and floats about 32 feet in the air. Among a sea of interesting rides, this one holds a special place in Purdy’s.

“It was something that came up and I kind of stumbled upon it by accident and it was something that I know somebody else didn’t have and I thought it would be a good addition to the company...It’s a smooth ride. It’s not real scary. And it’s a good family fun ride.”

Speaking of families, this fair is made for them - generations of them. The fun sets in early with basic needs met.

“The fun times I have with my mom and the food and the drinks,” said Breton Roush.

Jackson’s father, Landon, said they all come as a family.

“They enjoy the rides, and so that’s a nice thing to do. ... It’s nice to be a part of the community, see people you grew up with to come ride the rides and get something to eat.”

It’s a tradition that Jonathan and Jeanne Catchot intend to continue.

“I have so many memories here as a child with my own parents,” Jeanne said. “And every year, I bring my own children hoping they have these memories with their kids.”

What sets this apart from the other festivals?

“It’s home,” Jonathan said. “It’s our home.”

Purdy said that the crowds this year were among the best.

Although the attendance probably won’t be more than last year, the final day’s crowd likely will be a record for a Sunday.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.