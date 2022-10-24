MCPSS continues to explore more options for Williamson’s on campus stadium

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Four high school football stadiums are almost finished, but construction on Williamson’s stadium still hasn’t started. Lajill McNeil says it’s been frustrating for her nephew who plays for Williamson.

“He feels like he’s not worthy like the other kids who are getting a stadium,” said McNeil.

The same can be said for some of his teammates who held a protest outside Williamson a couple of days ago.

“Not having a stadium and it was my senior night was kind of embarrassing having to celebrate my senior night at someone else’s home,” said one player.

Some Williamson alumni went to this morning’s school board meeting to voice their concerns. While they weren’t able to speak during the meeting. McNeil was able to speak to Superintendent Chresal Threadgill afterwards.

“I still don’t have any answers,” said McNeil. “I’m like when is that going to happen, what is the next step you’re going to do and he couldn’t answer it for me.”

The school system is still exploring different options like buying the land adjacent to Williamson that currently is part of Harmon Park. Another solution could include Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

“Rebuilding it, repurposing it as a high school stadium,” said Rena Philips with MCPSS. “It would be a smaller stadium about 20,000 seats so it could still accommodate the HBCU games.”

The alumni feel like that shouldn’t be a permanent solution.

“We’ve actually only used it a handful of times if that many this season so to say it’s Williamson High School’s stadium it truly is not,” said Deshara Carey.

We did reach out to the city and received this statement from Mayor Sandy Stimpson regarding Ladd-Peebles Stadium that says:

“There are no ongoing efforts to sell Ladd-Peebles stadium to the Mobile County Public School System, but it is something that Mr. Threadgill and I have discussed in the past. We are open to further conversations about how the city could support MCPSS, but any decision regarding Ladd will be made in concert with the mobile city council. I personally support the vision Superintendent Threadgill has laid out. If MCPSS can provide facilities for its football programs and continue to accommodate the HBCU football games and other events Ladd is known for, it would be an all-around win for MCPSS, the students, the Maysville community and the city of Mobile.”

