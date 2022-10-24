Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile.

Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies.

According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022, and hit her repeatedly in the face. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injury, police said.

Kirkland is charged with first-degree domestic violence. A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.