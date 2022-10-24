Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Mississippi man arrested in connection with Mobile domestic violence case

Dasmond Marquez Kirkland
Dasmond Marquez Kirkland(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man wanted for domestic violence is behind bars in Mobile.

Dasmond Marquez Kirkland, 30, of Moss Point, Miss., was arrested by Mobile County sheriff’s deputies.

According to the Mobile Police Department, Kirkland allegedly broke into the home of his ex-girlfriend on July 5, 2022, and hit her repeatedly in the face. The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injury, police said.

Kirkland is charged with first-degree domestic violence. A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Markeise Caldwell murder trial
‘I hurt my baby,’ capital murder jurors hear Mobile man tell police officer
Bond granted for suspect accused of shooting woman at church
Over prosecutor’s objection, judge grants bail to woman accused in fatal Prichard church shooting
DEA National Prescription RX Take-Back Day
DEA National Prescription RX Take-Back Day
The school system is still exploring different options like buying the land adjacent to...
MCPSS continues to explore more options for Williamson’s on campus stadium