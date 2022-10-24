Mobile Fire-Rescue’s single largest hiring class begins training

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Fire-Rescue is getting ready for some new recruits.

There are 41 hired candidates that are making history as the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department’s single largest hiring class.

Today, the recruits began a 22-week training program. Eleven of those weeks will be a physically-challenging fire school that will include action-based drills and real-life simulations.

The recruits will also get emergency medical training.

They are expected to complete their training in the spring.

