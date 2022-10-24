Mobile judge sets hearing on motion to reconsider his decision to grant bail to convicted murderer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge who sparked outrage in the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office last week by allowing to let a convicted murderer stay free until his sentencing has scheduled a hearing on the issue for Thursday.

Normally, judges immediately order murder defendants taken into custody when juries return guilty verdicts. But Judge Edward McDermott, a retired juris who presided over last week’s trial because the full-time judge is suspended, agreed on Thursday to let David Cordero-Hernandez stay free until his Nov. 28 sentencing hearing.

After prosecutors objected, the judge did something even more unusual: He withdrew his “adjudication of guilt,” a procedural action that formalizes a guilty verdict. The move does not change the defendant’s status. The guilty verdict stands, and he formally will be judged guilty at his sentencing hearing. But it did pave the way for his immediate release form Mobile County Metro Jail on his original bond rather than requiring him to arrange a new bond from a bonding company.

The case involves the death of Tracie Dennis in December 2019 amid a dispute over money that the defendants owed him. Prosecutors alleged that Cordero-Hernandez, 35, aided and abetted co-defendant Marcos Oslan, who pleaded guilty to murder last month and is serving a 30-year prison sentence.

Prosecutors presented evidence that the perpetrators hog-tied, beat, stabbed and shot the victim multiple times. The defense presented witnesses who testified that Cordero-Hernandez was not involved. Although prosecutors alleged that Oslan was the gunman, they contended that he could not have acted alone.

Thursday’s hearing will cover the prosecution’s request that he reconsider his ruling and that he revoke the defendant’s bond. Cordero-Hernandez faces a sentence of 20 years to life in prison.

