Over prosecutor’s objection, judge grants bail to woman accused in fatal Prichard church shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Over prosecution objections, a judge on Monday set bail for a woman accused of shooting into a Prichard church and killing a woman in December.

Kaillyn Christine Harris, 27, of Mobile, has been held without bail after a judge revoked her probation on an insurance fraud conviction before the fatal shooting. With that case now resolved, defense attorney Ryan Gunn argued she was entitled a bond. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Lauren Walsh disagreed.

The two traded competing interpretations over an Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals precent.

“The Court of Criminal Appeals cannot unilaterally amend the Alabama Constitution,” Gunn told Mobile County District Judge Zackery Moore.

Walsh argued that Harris forfeited her right to a bond by failing to comply with the requirements of probation in the insurance fraud case. Short of denying bail, she told the judge, it should be det at the $1.5 million maximum level set by the Alabama Supreme Court in murder cases.

“I can’t say we’d be satisfied with any bond amount because our position is she is not entitled to one, whatsoever,” Walsh told FOX10 News.

Ultimately, the judge, agreed to set bail at $265,000 for felony murder and shooting into an occupied building. And he required that $26,500 of that total be posted in cash.

“It’s highly unlikely that she’s gonna be able to make it, at least immediately,” Gunn told FOX1o News after the hearing. “It may take a little bit of time for her family to get these funds together. It is extremely high.”

Harris stands accused of firing into the Everlasting Life Holiness Church days after Christmas and killing 65-year-old Grace Carter as she was praying in one of the pews. Moore said he was familiar with the allegations.

“To be blunt, they’re horrific,” he said.

The judge also said he was troubled by the defendant’s verbal outburst during an earlier hearing.

“I have very little confidence in Ms. Harris as an individual,” Moore said.

Harris pleaded guilty to insurance fraud last year, and a judge handed down a three-years suspended prison sentence. Gunn said his client was released earlier this month on mandatory supervised release, a form of high-intensity parole that requires daily or weekly reporting.

