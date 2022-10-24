Recipe: Cancun Burgers

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino, Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds ground pork

2 cups finely chopped fresh pineapple

¼ cup finely chopped cilantro

6 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 tablespoon lime zest (use a Microplane grater)

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

1 teaspoon granulated onion

1 teaspoon sea salt

½ teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon paprika

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

1½ cups Italian bread crumbs

2 tablespoons milk

1 small onion, grated

2 large eggs

4 tablespoons Rouses Olive Oil

8 hamburger buns

STEPS:

1. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

2. In a medium mixing bowl combine pineapple, cilantro, chopped garlic, lime zest, cumin, granulated garlic and onion, salt, pepper, paprika and cayenne pepper (if using). Mix completely.

3. Now, add bread crumbs, milk, onion and eggs to the bowl, and mix completely to combine!

4. Finally, add the ground pork and mix completely to incorporate, then divide mixture into 8 equal portions. Shape into patties.

5. In a large skillet heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Arrange patties in the skillet and cook until browned, 3-5 minutes on each side.

6. Transfer browned patties to a 9″ x 13″ baking dish. Place baking dish in the preheated oven and bake for about 10 minutes, or until internal temperature reads 155ºF.

7. Serve burger patties on hamburger buns.

ABOUT ROUSES MARKETS:

rouses.com

LOCATIONS:

7361 Theodore Dawes Rd., Theodore, AL 36582, (251) 653-7391

1545 Gulf Shores Parkway, Gulf Shores, AL 36542, (251) 948-4715

112 Saraland Loop, Saraland, AL 36571, (251) 675-8124

4350 Old Shell Rd., Mobile, AL 36608, (251) 380-0020

6729 Spanish Fort Rd., Spanish Fort, AL 36527, (251) 621-0552

7765 Airport Boulevard #609, Mobile, AL 36608, 251-272-5026

25405 Perdido Beach Boulevard, Orange Beach, AL 36561, 251-272-5034

