Scooby Book Halloween Event in Gulf Shores

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrate Halloween with the library and other city departments at this family friendly event held at the Bodenhamer Center Gym. There will be kid-friendly trick or treating! Meet Scooby and friends, play games, enjoy refreshments, and adopt a stuffed animal at the pet adoption station. Our special guest will be “Animal Tales” and their “Creepy Critters show. Costumes are welcome. For more information contact the library at 251-968-1176.

Scooby Book Halloween Event

October 27th at 10:30AM

David L. Bodenhamer Gymnasium (310 West 19th Ave. Gulf Shores, AL. 36542)

All ages are welcome.

Primarily a preschool story time event, however we encourage homeschool groups and daycares to attend.

Costumes are welcome but not required.

Thomas B. Norton Library in Gulf Shores, AL.

221 West 19th Ave. Gulf Shores, AL. 36530

gulfshoresal.gov/library

Follow the library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter (Thomas B. Norton Library)

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.