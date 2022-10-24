Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Simplifying custom furniture at Barrow’s

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For some, one of the hardest things about customizing your furniture is having hundreds of different options. Barrow Fine Furniture is featuring a new series of furniture from Rowe that simplifies that process. They’ve picked out some incredibly popular frames, configurations and fabrics to narrow down your choices.

If you’re looking for that perfect piece, click on the video link to see some great options.

For Barrow Fine Furniture information and locations visit: barrowfinefurniture.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Holiday Grazing Board Tips
Holiday Grazing Board Tips
Holiday Grazing Board Tips
Holiday Grazing Board Tips
Simplifying custom furniture at Barrow’s
Simplifying custom furniture at Barrow’s
Pet of the Week: Bonnie
Pet of the Week: Bonnie