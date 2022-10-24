Three vehicle accident kills 91-year-old on Foley Beach Express

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - On Sunday, October 23, 2022, at approximately 6;30 PM, the Foley Police and Fire Department responded to Beach Express and Doc Mcduffie Rd for a three-vehicle accident.

Thomas Carruth, age 91, was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Carruth was driving westbound on Doc Mcduffie Road in a 2006 GMC Envoy and collided with a 2015 Ford F350. A third vehicle, a 2014 Ford Mustang sustained minor damage.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Department, Orange Beach Police Department, Gulf Shores Police Department, Medstar, and Baldwin County Coroner’s Office assisted with the accident scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.