Two local Navy Veterans participate in the Ride 4 Ronald McDonald House

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two retired Navy Rescue Swimmers that are raising money for the Ronald McDonald House by riding bicycles from RMH Pensacola to RMH Houston. They will be doing this un-supported, meaning that they will not have a vehicle or support as they cover the distance. They will be covering a total of 600miles.

The charity originated with CJ, as his daughter needed heart surgery at birth. The family traveled to Houston’s Texas Children’s Hospital. After surgery the family needed to stay in the area for rehabilitation and checkups. This stay was scheduled for two months. At the time CJ was active duty military stationed in Pensacola, Fl. The Ronald McDonald house provided a place for the family to stay, allowing them to focus on the health and recovery of Shelby and not where they might stay.

This is C.J.’s way of giving back to the RMH and the families that are in need. The goal is to raise $20,000.00 to provide catered dinners for all the family at both location on Thanksgiving and any left over money will be used to purchase Christmas gifts for the children.

https://gofund.me/e6d48cf9



