AL Film Workshop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -If you ever wanted to break into the film industry but discouraged because you are not in LA, Atlanta or New Orleans there’s a workshop in Mobile to help launch your career.

Saturday, Oct. 29th

10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Crescent Theater

Includes Panel Discussion and Q&A with Celebrity Cast/Crew/Filmmakers will discuss how they found their road to success in the Alabama Film industry!

Tickets found on: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/al-film-workshops-tickets-437209975807?aff=erelexpmlt

Connect with Ginger (Casting Director, Photographer, Producer) https://www.facebook.com/GingerMcNamaraPowerG/

Connect with Jenn (Award Winning Producer, Writer, Director) https://www.instagram.com/jenfloyd101/

Connect with Samm (PodCast Host and Producer)

https://www.instagram.com/sammedifyoudo/

