Apple raises prices for streaming

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Don’t look now, but it’s Apple’s turn to up the price for its streaming services. Apple Music is jumping to $10.99 per month for individuals. That’s a one dollar increase.

The family plan, which supports up to five people is now up $16.99.

The company says the new price comes as licensing costs rise and it’s not just music. Apple is increasing costs on the television and movie side too. The monthly cost of Apple TV+ is jumping to $6.99 cents with the promise of an expanded slate of offerings; much like Netflix said when it upped the price for its subscription.

Best Buy MacBook Program

For those of you who love your MacBook computers but struggle to afford them, Best Buy is giving you options.

The stores’ Upgrade Plus program lets people finance an Apple laptop over 36 months with the option to either buy it outright when the three years is up or jump to a newer model. People will pay $20 a month.

YouTube’s New Look & Feel

YouTube is rolling out what it calls a “small makeover” with a handful of new features and design changes.

In a blog post published Monday, the company said it’s adding new tools inspired by feedback from its YouTube creator community and viewers.

Perhaps the most noticeable changes are the video color changes and an ambient mode to adjust the background color to match the video.

There’s also new tool will let users fast forward or rewind to the exact spot they want to in a video — a potentially useful feature for when watching a tutorial.

Meanwhile, a new tool will let users fast forward or rewind to the exact spot they want to in a video — a potentially useful feature for when watching a tutorial. Other changes include a pinch-to-zoom tool, allowing users to zoom in and out of a video on mobile devices while it still plays, and a handful of tweaks coming to the video player. YouTube links, for example, in video descriptions will become buttons, and the ability to share and download videos will be “formatted to minimize distractions.” The subscribe button will also undergo some change: It’s no longer red but will be easier to find on channel and video pages, due in part to a new shape and high contrast, YouTube said.

The new features will roll out gradually in the next few weeks.

