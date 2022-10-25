Baldwin Heart Walk to take place Saturday in Foley

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Baldwin Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.

The 2022 Baldwin Heart Walk is scheduled for this Saturday, Oct. 29 at OWA in Foley.

The Baldwin Heart Walk is the signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program which is designed to help companies positively impact employee overall health and wellbeing.

The program is anchored in a series of customizable workplace events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause and have a lot of fun doing it.

The funds raised from the Baldwin Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR training and to promote better health in support of the Association’s 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal, reducing barriers to health care access and quality.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with Ira Bates, vice-president and community development officer for The First Bank. He will be leading the 2022 Baldwin Heart Walk.

Please visit www.baldwinheartwalk.org to register for the Heart Walk or for additional information.

