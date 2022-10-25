Budget Friendly Halloween

It’s that time of year when pumpkins are picked, leaves begin to fall and Halloween begins to creep up on us!

And according to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com (TopCashback), the USA’s most generous cash back site, 71 percent of Americans plan to celebrate the spooky holiday this year.

The survey polled a cross-section of 2,208 adults, aged 18 and over.

Tricks and Treats

Favorite Halloween candy? (select all that apply) [top five responses]

Reese’s (58 percent)

Kit Kats (49 percent)

M&M’s (44 percent)

Snickers (42 percent)

Twix (40 percent)

Least favorite Halloween candy? (select all that apply) [top five responses]

Candy Corn (47 percent)

Swedish Fish (36 percent)

Sour Patch Kids (30 percent)

Almond Joy (26 percent)

Three Musketeers (18 percent)

Do you steal candy from your kid’s Halloween haul?

Yes (65 percent)

No (35 percent)

How much do you spend on candy for trick-or-treaters?

Less than $25 (54 percent)

$25 to $50 (31 percent)

$51 to $100 (12 percent)

$101 to $200 (Two percent)

More than $200 (One percent)

Do you really take one or do you take more than one or all of the candy?

I really “take one” (63 percent)

I take more than one (36 percent)

I take all of the candy (One percent)

Do you give out full-size candy bars?

No (80 percent)

Yes (20 percent)

Daring Decor and Crafted Costumes

Do you decorate your home for Halloween?

Yes (58 percent)

No (42 percent)

Do you make or buy your costumes?

Buy (65 percent)

Make it myself (35 percent)

Do you wear the same costume every year/most years?

No (80 percent)

Yes (20 percent)

In your opinion, which of the following are the most overused Halloween costumes? (select up to 2 responses) [top five responses]

Witch (48 percent)

Devil/Angel (30 percent)

Skeleton (23 percent)

Cat (16 percent)

Nurse (16 percent)

Festive Fall Favorites

Favorite Halloween traditions? (select all that apply) [top five responses]

Trick-or-treating (37 percent)

Watching scary movies (34 percent)

Dressing up (33 percent)

Carving Jack-o-Lanterns (32 percent)

Decorating the house (30 percent)

Favorite Halloween movie? (select all that apply) [top five responses]

‘Hocus Pocus’ (33 percent)

‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ (33 percent)

‘Beetlejuice’ (27 percent)

‘The Addams Family’ (24 percent)

‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ (24 percent)

Whether you’re looking for the perfect costume or want to spookify your home, here are three tips to save money this Halloween from Rebecca Gramuglia, consumer expert at TopCashback.

— Boo-it-Yourself. From costumes to decor, Halloween is the time to get witchcrafty! Visit your local dollar store for supplies like spray paint and glue, and head to a thrift store for inexpensive, DIY costume pieces and materials. And if you’re unable to DIY your costume, search for other options outside of the Halloween aisle. For example, the dress-up section of the toy department may offer less expensive options than a seasonal Halloween costume.

— Stack your savings. Mystical savings, fabBOOlous coupons and spooktacular cash back — oh my! Look for every opportunity to save by using a rewards credit card and browsing sales. And in addition to any deals, promotions or discounts, use a cash back site, like TopCashback, to earn a percentage of your money back on qualifying purchases from over 7,000 stores, including Spirit Halloween, Dollar Tree and Halloween-Mall.

— Shop for Halloween 2023. As we near the holidays, retailers like Michaels, Target and Home Depot need to make room for the winter holiday season. So, when November 1 rolls around, you can expect major markdowns on Halloween items that can be saved for next year, such as indoor and outdoor decor.

---

