Downtown Mobile events this week and into November with ASM Global

By Joe Emer
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Ryan Foster with ASM Global joined us on Studio10 to talk about some big events happening this week in downtown Mobile, as well as a look ahead to November.

Some of which include:

Chicago – 10/25 at Mobile Civic Center Theater at 8PM, doors at 7

Baby Shark Live – 10/27 at Saenger Theatre

Rickey Smiley & Friends – 10/29 at Saenger Theatre

Gulf Coast Challenge HBCU Fest with The Isley Brothers & Tank

Aaron Lewis – 11/12 at Saenger Theatre

---

