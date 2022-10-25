FBI raid at Bay Minette lounge

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Federal, state, and local law enforcement showed up in force at the “M and J Lounge” in Bay Minette.

Bay Minette officers, Baldwin County Sheriff’s deputies, ALEA, and the FBI served a search warrant at the lounge Sunday. During the operation, three people were arrested for selling alcohol without a license, possession of alcohol for sell without a license, and certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

Investigators said three handguns were also seized along with liquor and beer.

ALEA said the raid was in response to a complaint made against the lounge for selling alcohol without a license.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be handed over to the Baldwin County DA’s Office.



