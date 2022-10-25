Advertise With Us
FDLE arrests registered sex offender, former doctor, for probation violation

Brian Mitchell Lee
Brian Mitchell Lee(FDLE/Escambia County (Fla.) Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement arrested a former doctor Tuesday for violation of probation related to a sex crime.

Brian Mitchell Lee, 52, of Pensacola, was booked into the Escambia County Jail and ordered held without bond pending his first court appearance.

In 2014, FDLE and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lee, then a physician practicing in the Pensacola area, for traveling to meet a minor to commit an unlawful sexual offense and using a two-way device to facilitate a felony, authorities said. Lee was subsequently convicted and sentenced to 10 years of probation in addition to being required to register as a sexual offender.

Authorities said an FDLE agent who worked the 2014 case was off-duty and spotted Lee in a Pensacola restaurant using a computer. The agent and Escambia County sheriff’s deputies made contact with Lee, who refused to allow them to inspect his computer, authorities said.

After confirming with the Florida Department of Corrections that Lee was prohibited from using computers, the agent reported the observed violation to FDC, and Lee’s probation officer issued an affidavit for his arrest Tuesday morning, authorities said.

---

