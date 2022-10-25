Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sits down with Sen. Tommy Tuberville for in-studio interviewi

By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville was in Mobile Tuesday making visits to Austal, Airbus and the FOX10 News Studios.

FOX10′s Lenise Ligon sat down with the senator to talk about controversial comments he made during a rally and discuss issues ranging from midterm elections to the economy to the border crisis.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

‘Too many takers’ who don’t want to work, Sen. Tuberville says in Mobile
FOX10's Lenise Ligon sits down with Sen. Tommy Tuberville for an in-studio interview
FOX10's Lenise Ligon sits down with Sen. Tommy Tuberville for an in-studio interview
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (center) talks to workers at Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, on Tuesday,...
‘Too many takers’ who don’t want to work, Sen. Tuberville says in Mobile
Sen. Tommy Tuberville interview Tuesday
Sen. Tommy Tuberville interview Tuesday