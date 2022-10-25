Fuse Project 2022 ‘Light the Fuse’ campaign

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Fuse Project’s annual fundraising campaign, Light the Fuse, will take place November 3-11, 2022. This campaign seeks to engage the community and raise awareness of their mission through a series of public and private events, a team fundraising challenge, and more.

The kick-off event, Light up the Block, will be held on Thursday, November 3 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm on the 200-block of Government Street. This event is FREE and open to the public.

● Join us at Fuse Factory to toast and help us celebrate ten years of Fuse Project.

● Stop at KnuckleBones Elixir Co. for a signature drink - “cocktails and calendars.” Here you will find out more about the events that will be taking place through the end of the campaign on November 11.

● Drop by The Social Experiment for local vendors and live art by local artist Brian Tan - “sip and shop.”

● Details to come about: auction items, small bites, and more.

We know that poverty, and the crushing lack of opportunity associated with it, is an intergenerational phenomenon impacting far too many Americans. In partnership with The Historic Avenue Foundation, Fuse Project is on a mission to close the opportunity gap.

Light the Fuse is not simply a fundraising campaign. It is a lifesaving campaign. We are literally fighting for our children’s lives, but we cannot do it without YOU. Help us fuel our efforts to break the cycle of poverty and close the opportunity gap with Light the Fuse. This year’s campaign funds will help launch our ABC program (K3) in the Avenue and a graphic with the breakdown of gift impact is on our website.

Here are a few different ways you can help out by participating in Light the Fuse:

• Join or lead a team fundraising campaign

• Fundraise as an individual through your personal campaign page

• Fundraise on Facebook

• Host a fundraising event

• Attend a fundraising event

• Make a donation

ABOUT THE FUSE PROJECT:

Fuse Project is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing the spark for innovation, funding, and implementation of projects benefiting children along Alabama’s Gulf Coast. In partnership with The Historic Avenue Foundation, Fuse Project invests in initiatives promoting the health, fitness, education, and social responsibility of our children.

For more information about Fuse Project and Light the Fuse, visit www.fuseproject.org/light-the-fuse.

