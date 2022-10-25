Greene & Phillips: Halloween Safety

The Fall season is now in full swing and Halloween festivities are just around the corner. Attorney David Greene from our friends at Greene & Phillips is here today to talk about how to keep your family safe while Trick-or-Treating.

David what are some ways to stay safe during Halloween?

Joe, make sure your children never go alone and always follow pedestrian safety rules. Look before you step, and only cross streets at marked crosswalks or intersections, if possible. Make sure you are obeying traffic signals such as WALK/DON’T WALK signs. Be sure to look both ways twice, as well as watch for turning vehicles.

What about costumes, can they play a role in Halloween safety?

Absolutely. Make sure your children’s costumes fit will and don’t drag the ground to prevent tripping. If possible, stay away from the use of masks and costume contact lenses as they can hinder eyesight. Consider the use of makeup and decorative hats as a safer alternative. Also, if a sword, cane, or stick is a part of your child’s costume, make sure that it is not sharp or long. A child may be easily hurt by these accessories if they stumble or trip.

How can people keep their homes safe for Trick-or-Treating?

People should remove from the porch and front yard anything a child could trip over such as garden hoses, toys, bikes and lawn decorations. They should also check outdoor lights and replace burned-out bulbs. Leaves and debris should be swept from sidewalks and driveways. And make sure to restrain all pets so that they do not inadvertently jump on or bite a trick-or-treater.

What else can be done to make sure Halloween stays fun and safe for everyone?

Carry a flashlight with fresh batteries, and a fully charged cell phone for good communication. Only approach houses that are well lit, and never enter a stranger’s home. If older children plan to go trick-or-treating alone, review a route that is acceptable to you and agree on a specific time for them to return. And then once you are home, inspect all candy and treat before you consume them. Throw away anything that is unwrapped or spoiled, and don’t eat anything that is homemade from someone you don’t know.

David, if anyone has any further questions, how can they reach you?

They can call us at 300-2000, find us at greenephillips.com, or just stop by our office anytime. At Greene & Phillips you never need an appointment.

---

