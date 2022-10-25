Gulf Coast Spotlight: Miss University of Mobile

Michaella Johnson, a senior from Van Wert, Ohio, will graduate from the University of Mobile spring of 2023 with her BFA in Performance and Musical Theatre. As Miss University of Mobile 2023, Michaella represents the university through her social platform initiative, The Best of Both Worlds, where Michaella works to teach others about the beauty of biracialism and interracial relationships and create joy-filled conversations. After graduation, Michaella plans to pursue her Master’s in Musical Theatre and then pursue a career in film and on-stage theatre based in Atlanta and along the east coast.

