Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Gulf Coast Spotlight: Miss University of Mobile

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Michaella Johnson, a senior from Van Wert, Ohio, will graduate from the University of Mobile spring of 2023 with her BFA in Performance and Musical Theatre. As Miss University of Mobile 2023, Michaella represents the university through her social platform initiative, The Best of Both Worlds, where Michaella works to teach others about the beauty of biracialism and interracial relationships and create joy-filled conversations. After graduation, Michaella plans to pursue her Master’s in Musical Theatre and then pursue a career in film and on-stage theatre based in Atlanta and along the east coast.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Miss University of Mobile Michaella Johnson
Miss University of Mobile Michaella Johnson
Downtown Mobile events this week and into November with ASM Global
Downtown Mobile events this week and into November with ASM Global
The women were being forced to engage in prostitution, law enforcement says.
8 Cuban women rescued from human trafficking situation, sheriff says
The victim described the suspect as a white male, early to mid 40’s, dark hair in a high and...
Loxley Police seek police impersonator for home invasion, sex assault