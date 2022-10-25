‘I hurt my baby,’ capital murder jurors hear Mobile man tell police officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - An obviously distraught Markeise Kardell Caldwell can be heard fighting back tears as he talks to a police officer following the death of his then-girlfriend’s baby in May 2018.

“I hurt my baby,” he said off camera in police body camera footage played for the jury in Caldwell’s capital murder trial.

Prosecutors used their opening statement to depict the defendant as a violent man who severely beat 4-month-old Kendrick Cole and then tried cover it up. Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker told jurors that the defendant beat the child on May 3, 2018, at the Azalea Point Apartments while the baby’s mother was as work.

Caldwell, 29, did not seek medical treatment, Walker said. He added that it was not until three days later the boy was taken to Providence Hospital. He said the child died in a helicopter that was taking him to the University of South Alabama’s University Hospital.

“Caldwell beat him, repeatedly punched this 4-month-old child and slammed him against the footboard of a bed multiple times,” Walker said.

Defense attorney Bucky Thomas countered in his opening statement that his client is not “this callous killer that the state is trying to get you to believe” but a man suffering from schizophrenia and post-traumatic stress disorder brought on by a 2014 robbery and shooting. He said prosecutors will not be able to meet their burden of proving that Caldwell intended to kill the baby.

“It’s not going to be evidence presented to you that he woke up and decided, ‘I’m going to kill that child,’” he said.

Thomas told jurors to examine his client’s demeanor closely when they watch a video of the police interrogation.

“He is frantic when he’s talking to detectives,” he said.

At one point, Thomas said, Caldwell told investigators: “The demons have been chasing me.”

After a week, prosecutors and defense lawyers on Monday finally agreed on a jury to hear the first death penalty case in Mobile County since the COVID-19 pandemic. The jury of nine men and seven women includes four alternates.

Walker told jurors they would hear evidence that Kendrick’s older brother, Kendall, also had been abused.

Walker said jurors would see a text message that Caldwell sent the boys’ mother telling her that Kendrick had fallen off of the bed and bumped his head. The defendant gave police a similar version of the events of May 3, 2018, telling them that Kendall had pushed his brother off of the bed.

Later Walker said, Caldwell changed his story and confessed. An autopsy revealed that the baby suffered a fractured skull, the prosecutor said.

“He was repeatedly punched by a grown man,” he said. “The defendant smashed him repeatedly against the floorboard of a bed.”

Testimony resumes on Tuesday.

