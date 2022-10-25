Man arrested after allegedly pulling a knife, demanding bike from victim in Cathedral Square

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Mobile man is in jail accused of pulling a knife on someone in cathedral square and stealing their bike. Cornelius Sashner is charged with first degree robbery.

According to MPD, Sashner approached the victim just after 10 p.m. Saturday night in Cathedral Square with that knife demanding his bike.

Investigators say the victim handed the bike over and Sashner left the scene.

Gary Owens owns Bienville Souvenir and Gifts just feet away from Cathedral Square. He said a crime like this, in this area is shocking.

“You know it’s very rare. You have a big police presence downtown. You’ve got police officers in vehicles. You’ve got cameras downtown. You’ve got the mounted units downtown. There’s a big police presence down here,” Owens said.

And police worked quick to locate and arrest Sashner the next afternoon. This is Sashner’s latest arrest after several others in the past few years.

And following this, people in the area said they still feel safe despite the incident.

“I’m not concerned about that at all. I think this is an isolated incident and like I said, I’m shocked that something like this even happened. Because it’s very rare,” Owens said.

Sashner will have his first court appearance Tuesday morning.

