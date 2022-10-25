Man shoots brother during argument, Mobile police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate after they say a man shot his brother early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Montlimar Apartments, 1417 Azalea Road, around 12:10 a.m. and discovered that the victim’s brother shot him during an argument then fled the scene, according to authorities.

The victim was transported to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

