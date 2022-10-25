Mobile Community Action Agency announces 22-23 low-income home energy assistance heating program

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Community Action Inc. will begin scheduling appointments Tuesday, October 25, 2022, for its Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Heating Program (LIHEAP). The appointments are for the month of November and are scheduled on the last Tuesday of each month. MCA LIHEAP program is a federally funded program designed to assist low-income families in Mobile and Washington counties with their heating bills.

Applicants applying for assistance must be income eligible and have a utility bill in the name of the head of household or spouse.

To schedule an appointment, applicants MUST call 251.206.6117, OR VISIT the agency’s website at www.mcamobile.org The direct link to the scheduling center is http://mcamobile.cascheduler.com

