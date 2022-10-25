Advertise With Us
MPD: Man found shot in vehicle

(WABI)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police continue to investigate a shooting that happened late Friday night.

Officers responded to Bellingrath Road and Will Casher Lane around 11:50 p.m. Friday in reference to a single-vehicle accident and discovered a victim inside the vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to police.

No further information was released.

