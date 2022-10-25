MPD seeking answers in death of Rommie Odoms

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding out what happen the night Rommie Odoms died.

Officers were called to Bayou Bend Apartments on Brill Road on Aug. 9 and found Odom unresponsive.

Odoms was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police say they don’t have much information to go on.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call MPD at 251-208-7211 and remain anonymous.

---

