MPD: Victims followed, shot at after confrontation

(Live 5/File)
By WALA Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - No injuries were reported after someone opens fire on several victims early Saturday morning, according to Mobile police.

Officers called to the 1000 block of Dominick Street around 1:42 a.m. Saturday discovered that the victims were traveling to a friend’s house when known male subjects with whom they had recently had a confrontation began following him, authorities said. When the victims arrived at their friend’s house, the subject fired multiple rounds, striking the victim’s vehicle and his friend’s occupied residence as well as an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

