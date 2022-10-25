Netflix Changing Password Sharing Policy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Netflix is changing its policy on password sharing. It will start charging you to share your account in early 2023.

Netflix reports that it is moving forward with its plan to “monetize account sharing” by making subscribers pay an additional fee for sharing their account with users outside their household. The company said it’s going to give users who are borrowing someone else’s account the ability to transfer their existing profile information—including viewing history and personalized recommendations—to their own account.

Subscribers who want to keep sharing with family or friends outside of their household will also have the ability to pay for “sub-accounts” for extra members.

Members with standard plans can add up to two extra homes and premium plans can add up to three extra homes.

Netflix has been talking about cracking down on the use of shared passwords, maintaining the practice costs the company about $6 billion dollars in lost revenue every year.

The streaming platform has already rolled out this model in Argentina, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala. Customers in those countries pay an extra $2.99 per month to add additional homes to their account. Netflix did not specify if the cost would be the same for the U.S.

Charging for sub accounts isn’t the only new revenue stream for Netflix. Customers also have the option to pay for a basic version that will cost less but comes with ads.

