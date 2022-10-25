OCSO asks public’s help finding missing/endangered elderly man

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues.

Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in Crestview.

According to authorities, Thompson suffers from dementia and his wife reported him missing Monday evening after being unable to reach him on his phone.

Thompson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and has gray hair and blue eyes. He is driving a red Dodge Durango pickup truck with Florida tag 5899TR.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.