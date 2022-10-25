Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

OCSO asks public’s help finding missing/endangered elderly man

Milfred Thompson
Milfred Thompson(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2022 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing/endangered 80-year-old Crestview resident with medical issues.

Milfred Thompson was last seen around 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 picking up his medication at Moulton’s Pharmacy, 648 N. Ferdon Blvd., in Crestview.

According to authorities, Thompson suffers from dementia and his wife reported him missing Monday evening after being unable to reach him on his phone.

Thompson is 5 feet 9 inches tall and has gray hair and blue eyes. He is driving a red Dodge Durango pickup truck with Florida tag 5899TR.

Anyone with information on Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at 850-651-7400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man arrested after allegedly pulling a knife, demanding bike from victim in Cathedral Square
FBI raid at Bay Minette lounge
Daily Dot Com: Apple raises music streaming prices; Best Buy program allows MacBook financing;...
Daily Dot Com: Apple raises music streaming prices; Best Buy program allows MacBook financing; YouTube updates look
Former Blount football player reunited with championship rings years later
Former Blount football player reunited with championship rings years later
Sen. Tommy Tuberville interview Tuesday
Sen. Tommy Tuberville interview Tuesday