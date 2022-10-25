Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Preliminary hearing set for Marcus Spanevelo in Cassie Carli case

Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee...
Marcus Spanevelo has been arrested by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Lebanon, Tennessee.(Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and WALA Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A preliminary hearing has been set for Marcus Spanevelo, the man charged with abuse of a corpse in connection to the disappearance and death of Navarre, Fla., mom Cassie Carli.

According to Judge Furr’s Clerk, Spanevelo is expected in court on Dec. 6, 2022.

Investigators said Carli was found buried in a shallow grave inside of a barn in Alabama.

Carli was last seen alive on Sunday, March 27, when she met with her ex, Spanevelo, to swap custody of their child.

The final autopsy report lists both Carli’s cause of death and manner of death as “undetermined,” according to the St. Clair County Coroner’s Office.

Spanevelo is being held on no bond.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Jeffery Sikes ... pleads guilty to Walmart arson conspiracy charge.
Alleged Gulf Coast Walmart arson mastermind pleads guilty to conspiracy
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (center) talks to workers at Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, on Tuesday,...
‘Too many takers’ who don’t want to work, Sen. Tuberville says in Mobile
Quentin Deangelo White
Man shoots brother during argument, Mobile police say
Midday weather outlook for Tue October 25
Midday weather outlook for Tue October 25