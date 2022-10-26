The following information was provided by event organizers:

5th Annual Passion for Prichard Prep Tailgate Dinner

Wednesday, Nov. 2

GulfQuest Maritime Museum

Pre-game Meet and Greet Happy Hour, 5 pm to 6 pm.

Doors at 6 pm

Program 6:30 pm – 8 pm

This is a football-themed event with BBQ, cocktails, entertainment, and great conversation! Each year features a panel of football personalities, former players, and affiliates, entertaining us with some of their favorite football stories! It’s November, so we’re going to talk about the biggest game of the year, the Iron Bowl. We have a talented panel. You’ll truly get some credible analysis of players, games, and predictions. Jim Nagy, a former recruiter for the Seattle Seahawks and currently the Executive Director of Senior Bowl. Taylor Zarzour, a Mobile native and St. Paul’s graduate, will be the master of ceremonies and moderator. He currently works at ESPN as a play-by-play commentator for college football.

Mark Barron, a local St Paul’s graduate, is a former linebacker for Alabama and a 2-time All-American who was drafted in the first round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Matt Stinchcomb, a former offensive lineman for Georgia, currently serves as a college football play-by-play commentator on ESPN with Taylor Zarzour.

Alex Lincoln – Murphy High School graduate, former Auburn Linebacker and San Francisco 49ers linebacker, current Business Development Consultant for the Bienville Group

Sponsorships are still available. All proceeds from Passion for Prichard Prep directly support Prichard Preparatory School students through the Academic Bridge Program, which bridges that gap between the parent’s financial responsibility and the total cost of educating each child.

Individual Tickets are $50 Ultimate Tailgate Raffle Tickets $10, 5 for $45, 10 for $80 You don’t have to be present to win. Includes a pair of iron bowl tickets on the 50-yard line. And items courtesy of Coastal Outfitters- $50 Gift Card, 2 Huggers, 2 T-shirts, 2 stickers

Visit prichardprepschool.com/pfpp to sponsor, donate, or purchase an individual ticket or raffle ticket.

